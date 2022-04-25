CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was arrested after he allegedly led and hid from deputies in a 25-foot tree.

William Schumpert Jr., 40, was arrested after Okaloosa deputies tried to stop him for a traffic violation, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Schumpert, who was driving a minivan, didn’t stop and led deputies on a chase. Schumpert left the minivan and ran from deputies into a wooded area near Lancaster Circle and Frances Street in Crestview.

Schumpert was later found by K9 deputies after he was found to be hiding at the top of a tree, about 25 feet from the ground. Schumpert surrendered and was later arrested by deputies.

Minivan driven by Schumpert during chase

Schumpert faces several “felony drug and traffic offenses,” according to the post.