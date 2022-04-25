CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was arrested after he allegedly led and hid from deputies in a 25-foot tree.
William Schumpert Jr., 40, was arrested after Okaloosa deputies tried to stop him for a traffic violation, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
Schumpert, who was driving a minivan, didn’t stop and led deputies on a chase. Schumpert left the minivan and ran from deputies into a wooded area near Lancaster Circle and Frances Street in Crestview.
Schumpert was later found by K9 deputies after he was found to be hiding at the top of a tree, about 25 feet from the ground. Schumpert surrendered and was later arrested by deputies.
Schumpert faces several “felony drug and traffic offenses,” according to the post.