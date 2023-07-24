OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was arrested and charged with 30 counts of child pornography and a ‘possession of bestiality’ charge, according to a release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Zeplinn Burrow, 26, was arrested on Friday, July 21 after an investigation that was started in February 2022. The investigation started after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about a person “uploading a suspected sexual child abuse video.”

The release said investigators were able to track down information that led to a search warrant being executed at Burrow’s home. During the search, investigators found more than 100 images and videos of child sex abuse material.