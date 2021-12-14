Crestview man dies after motorcycle rear-ended on I-10, FHP reports

Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 68-year-old Crestview man died after his motorcycle was rear-ended on eastbound Interstate 10 near mile marker 66 Tuesday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol reports a 71-year-old man from Bonifay rear-ended the man’s Harley motorcycle at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. The rider was thrown to the shoulder of the road and succumbed to his injuries.

The report says the motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet, and the man from Bonifay, who was driving a Toyota Corolla, was not injured.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. No charges have been filed at this time.

