CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies said a man was booked into Okaloosa County Jail for shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog in Crestview on Nov. 26.
Willie Ray Gibson, 76, is charged with animal cruelty and firing a weapon in public.
The arrest report from OCSO said the dog escaped from its home and was running around the neighborhood.
OCSO said a dash camera from a witness’ car shows the dog running across Farmers St. with audio of a gunshot. The dog died from the incident.
A man matching Willie Ray’s build is seen in the video, according to OCSO. The man was holding a long-barrel rifle.
The OCSO report stated Willie admitted to shooting in the direction of the dog running across the road but “was unable to provide a legally justifiable reason for shooting at it.”
Gibson bonded out of Okaloosa County jail with a $4,000 bond. A hearing will be scheduled for a later date.
