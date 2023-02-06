CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Crestview man on multiple drug charges.
Tremayne Drake, 35, was arrested after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force searched a home on Oakdale Avenue after getting a narcotics search warrant.
Drake is charged with:
- Trafficking in Fentanyl
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Trafficking in Oxycodone
- Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon
- Trafficking in Phenethylamines
- Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute
- Felony violation of probation
- Possession of Marijuana in excess of twenty grams
Drake was arrested on Feb. 1, 2023. According to the Okaloosa County jail log, Drake was denied bond for all the charges.