Crestview man charged with killing elderly woman with hammer, suspect found in victims’ car

Okaloosa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says Joshua Nunn, 41, from Crestview, Fla. confessed to killing an older woman in her bed on January 8.

Deputies found the victim around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

OCSO press release:

A Crestview area murder suspect is in custody after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found him in the victim’s car last night in a Fort Walton Beach neighborhood. The OCSO has charged 41-year old Joshua Nunn with first-degree premeditated murder. Deputies were called to a home on Acorn Drive around 7 p.m. last night and found the victim on her bed covered in blood. Her car was missing and OCSO investigators quickly developed Nunn as a suspect. Deputies captured him about three hours later in the victim’s car in the Kiwi/Carson area. Nunn says he used a hammer on the elderly victim, tried to suffocate her with a pillow, and wrapped a cord from an alarm clock around her neck to choke her because he wanted his debit card and her debit card.

OCSO charged Nunn with first-degree premeditated murder. He is being held with no bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories