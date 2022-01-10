Crestview man charged with killing elderly woman with hammer, suspect found in victims’ car

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says Joshua Nunn, 41, from Crestview, Fla. confessed to killing an older woman in her bed on January 8.

Deputies found the victim around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

OCSO press release:

A Crestview area murder suspect is in custody after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found him in the victim’s car last night in a Fort Walton Beach neighborhood. The OCSO has charged 41-year old Joshua Nunn with first-degree premeditated murder. Deputies were called to a home on Acorn Drive around 7 p.m. last night and found the victim on her bed covered in blood. Her car was missing and OCSO investigators quickly developed Nunn as a suspect. Deputies captured him about three hours later in the victim’s car in the Kiwi/Carson area. Nunn says he used a hammer on the elderly victim, tried to suffocate her with a pillow, and wrapped a cord from an alarm clock around her neck to choke her because he wanted his debit card and her debit card.

OCSO charged Nunn with first-degree premeditated murder. He is being held with no bond.