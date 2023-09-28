CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Christopher Roy Poppell, 45, of Crestview, on 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, one count of promoting sexual performance of a child and one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

The FDLE’s Pensacola Regional Operations Center identified a user offering to share files of known child sexual abuse material earlier this month and launched an investigation.

Agents presented Poppell with a search warrant on Sept. 27, according to an FDLE news release. They conducted a preliminary forensic analysis of Poppell’s computer and found multiple files containing the sexual abuse of children, according to an FDLE news release. Some of the children were as young as 6 years old.

Poppell was then taken into custody and booked into the Okaloosa County Jail.

The number of images and videos allegedly found led to each count of possession being reclassified to a second-degree felony, according to Florida state law.

More charges could follow after further forensic analysis.

The Okaloosa and Walton County Sheriff’s Offices and Homeland Security Investigations assisted in this case, which the Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Court, will prosecute.