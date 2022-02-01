OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was arrested after a more than 2-hour standoff by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies for warrants in New York.

Joseph Styles, 32, was arrested on Tuesday morning after deputies spotted him climbing out of a window of a home at Oak Terrace Drive in Crestview.

Styles is wanted for several fugitive warrants in New York for his involvement with “dangerous drugs,” according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO.)

Once Styles was spotted by deputies, he ran back into the home, which resulted in a two-and-a-half hour standoff between him and local law enforcement.

The standoff ended after the deputies from the Special Response Team (SPT) entered the home and took Style into custody. Styles was charged by the OSCO with resisting an officer without violence.

He is being held at the Okaloosa County Jail awaiting extradition to Oneida County New York.