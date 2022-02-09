DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man is facing drug possession and felony probation charges after a K-9 sniffed out cocaine under a truck in Destin.

An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) Deputy pulled over Nihcolas Thoams, 37, on Legion Drive near Beach Drive on Feb. 5.

The K-9 officer conducted an air test around the truck and signaled for narcotics. OCSO searched the inside and found nothing.

Underneath the truck, a deputy found a blue pouch magnetized to the vehicle frame.

Inside was crack cocaine, a glass smoking device with white residue, and multiple empty jeweler style bags.

OCSO took Thoams into custody and he has been denied bond.