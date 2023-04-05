CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County graduating seniors can get a free gift to mark their accomplishments. Joey at Joey the Jewelers started making free commemorative dog tags for local seniors during the pandemic.

“Purpose of doing it back in 2020 was they shut the schools and the graduation down, so the seniors weren’t getting their graduation. So we wanted to do something to congratulate the seniors for accomplishing their graduation. So we decided to do the tags for the Okaloosa County students,” said store owner Forrest Tinklepaugh Jr, also known as ‘Joey’.

In 2023, it’s now yearly tradition parents and students are asking for from the Main St. jeweler.

“Then just every year, people started asking for them. So we just decided we’d keep it up because we had a good turnout and people liked them, so we did it in 2021, 2022 and then we started getting messages for 23 and I got the materials in and we started printing them,” said Joey.

Joey said he made more than 1,000 tags the first year with more than 500 orders for the 2023 class. Expanding further than just Okaloosa County.

“Every Okaloosa County High School graduate gets one free senior tag and then any additional tags are $10 apiece. For any school outside of Okaloosa County, we waive the setup fee. Normally the first is $25 and it’s $10 additional, we just do it for the $10 a piece,” said Joey. “I’ve got the mascots and everything for a bunch of the schools around this local area, Milton, Pensacola, Jay High School. And if we don’t have it, they can send me the mascot and we’ll make it up and we’ll do it for the $10 a piece.”

Crestview jeweler makes free custom dog tags for High School Seniors

He said the dog tags give a different twist to the traditional class ring with a custom engraved photo of the senior and their name.

“They don’t have to wear it all the time. A lot of them actually hang from the rearview mirror. A lot of parents actually like to get them. Grandparents like to get them. What are you gonna get, Grandpa? They already got everything, but you get him a picture with the grandson or granddaughter’s picture on a tag and they can convert it over from a necklace to a keychain if they’d like,” said Joey. “Just something they can hang on to and something to keep up with. In 20 years you want to look back and see what you looked like and it’s engraved in metal so it’ll stand the test of time.”

Each tag takes about 15-20 minutes to make. With a full queue of orders this year, he said tags will be ready in a week or longer.

In addition to high school seniors, custom dog tags are also being made in remembrance of loved ones. Most recently, Joey made dog tags for the six victims of the Nashville school shooting and sent them to the families free of charge.

To order a dog tag or contact the jeweler for other custom work, call 850-682-1980. The store made a designated Facebook page for the senior dog tags.