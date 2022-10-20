CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — 4-year-old Phinley Huisken died Wednesday night, the day before her 5th birthday. Phinley died battling a rare form of Leukemia.

WKRG News 5 first introduced Phinley and her cancer-survivor father Travis in May of 2022. Doctors diagnosed Phinley with AML, Leukemia that infects 500 to 700 people every year.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared condolences with the public Thursday morning.

How this makes our hearts hurt. We will never forget you beautiful Phinley. Your spirit and your family’s strength touched all of us in ways we will always remember. Fly high little angel. You will stay in our hearts forever. Thank you to all in our wonderful community who rallied around Phinley and her family. Let’s continue to show them our love and compassion. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

The family is not yet ready to speak to the public. A birthday party was held on Saturday, Oct. 15 for the community to share smiles with Phinley. The young warrior had been in and out of a Pensacola hospital for treatment this fall.

Phinley leaves behind her loving family including two older brothers Harper and Bennett and her parents Jessie and Travis. Travis has been ruled kidney cancer-free since his treatment in 2021.