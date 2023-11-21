CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview officials have ordered the east and west ponds at Twin Hills Park to remain closed to the public for at least 60 days after confirming the avian flu among the duck population at the park.

Crestview Animal Services launched an investigation last week after several ducks were found dead in the immediate area of the eastern pond.

The Bronson Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory performed a necropsy on one of the dead ducks, which resulted the duck testing positive for avian influenza A.

According to the CDC, “avian (bird) influenza (flu) A viruses usually do not infect people.”

“We understand the significance of Twin Hills Park as a community space, but the

safety and well-being of our residents and the preservation of local wildlife are our top

priorities,” City Manager Tim Bolduc said. “Throughout this situation, we have been

proactive and will continue to do so until it is completely resolved.”

Crestview officials encouraged the public to respect the park closure, to stay out of the restricted areas and avoid contact with ducks, geese and other waterfowl.

Crestview is working with relevant agencies to assess when it will be safe to reopen the ponds to the public.

