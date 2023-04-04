CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview will place dumpsters around town for citizens to use free of charge starting April 12. City staff said the 3rd annual clean-up initiative is part of ‘Keep Crestview Beautiful.’

“The response from our community in previous years has been amazing,” said Mayor JB Whitten. “It speaks to our citizens’ love for our city, and I know we will have an even greater response this year.”

The dumpsters will be around town until April 26. The city staff will host an employee clean-up day on April 12.

“Over the previous two years as a community, we have collected hundreds of tons of roadside

debris, mattresses, tires, and old appliances. We have had close to 500 hours of volunteer

labor and participated in Habitat for Humanity builds and cemetery clean-ups,” said Crestview Public Information Manager Chance Leavins.

The dumpster locations will be Old Spanish Trail Park on Stillwell Blvd, Allen Park, located at

895 McClelland St., and Wildhorse Dr. between 114 and 122 Wildhorse. Employees will be

stationed at these locations from 9 am to 7 pm daily.

The city will be more selective than past year about what can be thrown in the dumpsters.

Accepted:

Mattresses

Tires

General household items

Small appliances

Electronics

Not accepted:

No hazardous materials

Paint

Fluorescent lighting

Chemicals

Car batteries

Construction debris

Yard waste

“Reducing blight is an important step in crime reduction,” said Police Chief Stephen McCosker. “When criminals see that our community is cared for, they know that our citizens will not

tolerate crime or the perception of crime.”

Volunteer opportunities for ‘Keep Crestview Beautiful’ are available for residents and community members. Learn more by contacting the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-3544 ext. 7

Large appliance disposal, furniture disposal, and yard waste pickup are part of the weekly garbage service provided by Waste Pro. For more information on our refuse service, please visit https://www.cityofcrestview.org/418/Solid-Waste-GarbageInformation or call 850-682-1560.

If citizens need to dispose of hazardous waste such as paint, chemicals, or car batteries, they

can do so at Okaloosa County’s drop-off site located at 1759 S. Ferdon Blvd. For more

information, you can visit https://myokaloosa.com/pw/environmental/hazardous-waste or call

850-301-2013.