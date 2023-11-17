CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview is keeping its red light cameras for at least five more years.

The city council voted this week to renew its contract. The cameras were installed in 2019. They are located at the city’s most accident-prone intersections: Highways 85/90 and at Highway 85/Redstone Avenue.

Some councilmembers say after the next five years, they want to get rid of the cameras. This will give the city time to hire more officers and create a traffic enforcement unit.

