CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council approved nearly a quarter of a million dollars for new police cars and equipment.

A unanimous vote for the consent agenda Monday night passed the $238,000 motion.

The staff report phrases the purchase as a necessity with a growing police force.

“The number of current and newly hired officers will soon surpass the number of reliable, modern and safe patrol vehicles currently owned or leased by the Police Department. The total cost of five vehicles, including the equipment and graphics, is approximately $238,000.” Crestview staff report

The police department says the current K9 vehicle is outdated and needs to be retired. The five new cars will include a new K9 vehicle provided by Step One Automotive.

The purchase breaks down to $35,947.00 a car. Funding for the purchase was approved from the half-cent sales tax.