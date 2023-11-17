CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Plans are underway to bring the first Safe Haven Baby Box to Northwest Florida.

The Crestview City Council voted to begin the installation process. This will allow parents to anonymously leave their baby in a temperature-controlled box. Once the door closes, it locks and triggers a silent alarm.

Councilwoman Cynthia Brown proposed the idea citing Florida’s new abortion law and the numbers of babies placed in dumpsters and other dangerous locations across the state. She sees it as a safe option for desperate parents.

This would be the second baby box in Florida. The only box in the state is in Ocala between Orlando and Gainesville.

The city believes the best place to install the box is at Fire Station 1 because of its central location and close proximity to 911 dispatch.

