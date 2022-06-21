OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters were called to a crash in Mary Esther that left one person injured Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened Tuesday, June 21, at the intersection of Mary Esther and Hollywood Boulevard, according to a Facebook post from the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District.
One car was hit to the lower right side, leaving the front tire flat and back severely damaged. One person was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to the post. Okaloosa County deputies and EMS were also called to the scene.
You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast. To get the latest news from Mobile, Baldwin County and Pensacola, download the WKRG News 5 News App and be sure to turn on push alerts.