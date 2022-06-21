Firefighters were called to a crash in Mary Esther that left one person injured Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened Tuesday, June 21, at the intersection of Mary Esther and Hollywood Boulevard, according to a Facebook post from the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District.

One car was hit to the lower right side, leaving the front tire flat and back severely damaged. One person was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to the post. Okaloosa County deputies and EMS were also called to the scene.