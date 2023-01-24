NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A crash on Palms Blvd. Tuesday morning caused a local power outage in Niceville.

Ruckel Middle School on Partin Dr. lost power due to the wreck and it will not be restored in a timely manner.

The Okaloosa County School District said the school is calling for early dismissal and students should be picked up as soon as possible.

School buses will run on their normal schedule. Students that can’t get picked up will be supervised and provided lunch.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reported the wreck with downed power lines on John Sims Pkwy and Palms Blvd around 9 am. OCSO said the outage could affect a large portion of Niceville.