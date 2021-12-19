‘Cram the Cruiser’ to benefit children in Crestview

If you are a last-minute shopper, you aren’t alone. In some recent surveys, more than 75% of those questioned waited until a few weeks or days before Christmas to begin their holiday shopping.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department is hosting “Cram the Cruiser” on Monday, Dec. 20 in Crestview.

“Cram the Cruiser” is a toy drive that benefits children in the Crestview area. Toys that are donated will be given out by the department’s Blue Santa this holiday season, according to a Facebook post from the Crestview Police Department.

The toy drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Crestview Walmart.

The Crestview Police Department is also helping the Crestview Fire Department with their three-day Santa Sleigh Ride.

