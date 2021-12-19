‘Cram the Cruiser’ to benefit children in Crestview

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department is hosting “Cram the Cruiser” on Monday, Dec. 20 in Crestview.
“Cram the Cruiser” is a toy drive that benefits children in the Crestview area. Toys that are donated will be given out by the department’s Blue Santa this holiday season, according to a Facebook post from the Crestview Police Department.
The toy drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Crestview Walmart.
The Crestview Police Department is also helping the Crestview Fire Department with their three-day Santa Sleigh Ride.
