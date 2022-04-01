DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Organizers of the recently viral ‘Crab-Island Takeover’ event said they will change the name and work to ensure a safe day on April 9, 2022.

Following a weekend of spring violence in Panama City Beach, Walton and Okaloosa County Sheriffs said they will enforce the laws for boating and beach safety to prevent a wild scene.

Brian Frances, Mike Eason and Randall Richmond with the April 9 group said they never planned to rent condos, and the word ‘Takeover’ was taken out of context.

“So basically what Crab Island takeover was, it wasn’t as it was perceived on the flyer,” said Brian Frances. “It was just going to be a day of fun. Binge is the word utilized, we’re just going to be lazy on the beach, turning up with our group of friends. ‘Takeover,’ we utilize that in the urban community as a word that’s been utilized for years within the urban community. As far as Atlanta takeover, Miami, takeover, DC takeover.”

It’s just a popular term amongst promoters and organizers. You know it wasn’t from a malicious standpoint as far as us being pirates, or trying to take over a certain you know area or Destin. Brian Frances

Since the viral posts, other groups have come forward claiming to host more takeover events. Frances said they have no connection to them. Frances said they just want to have a fun day reuniting with friends on the water.

“So originally the game plan was going to be like a couple of people would get together and they were reuniting. It was supposed to be a reunion,” said Frances. “I got the call to basically you know organize and bring more people along with us and they were having people flying in and come in and just, you know, kind of relax and really see what Crab Island was about. People look at Crab Island all the time from Instagram, social media, Facebook and everything like that.”

Okaloosa County Boat and Marine Operations said they will staff the April 9 weekend similar to the Fourth of July.

Lt Fulghum with OCSO said he spoke with xx and other organizers for that weekend. Lt. Fulghum said OCSO welcomes everyone and anyone to come to crab island and have fun, as long as they follow the laws and do so safely.

As a reminder to the organizers and residents, Lt. Fulghum said anyone caught breaking the law will be arrested.

“We’re taking the proper insurance liability measures,” said Frances. “Nobody is coming from PCB to shoot up Destin. Nobody is coming from Pensacola to shoot up Destin. Nobody is coming from Fort Walton shoot up Destin.”

The Watersports Coalition in the area came together asking Pontoon companies to shut down for the day to prevent any incidents.

OCSO said they never asked for anyone to shut down, and spoke with the organizers to ensure a safe outing on April 9.

Frances said they are no longer charging anyone to come. They hope the public can welcome them to the water and have a good time.