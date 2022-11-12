DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A boat caught fire Saturday afternoon at Joe’s Bayou in Destin. Destin Fire Rescue crews responded to the boat launch around 2 p.m. to see the vessel covered in flames and smoke.

Deputies say the fire happened near Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp in Destin. They say the couple tried to extinguish the flames, but when that didn’t work, they jumped into the water, and a deputy brought them back to the shore.

No one was injured.

The fire department has not released any information on the extent of damage or cause of the fire on board.

