NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating multiple incidents regarding Bluewater Elementary School in Niceville.

The elementary school said brand new playground equipment and outside furniture were vandalized over the weekend of Feb. 27.

The principal said thousands of dollars worth of new playground equipment was spray painted. The pieces were fixed and put out for display as a new playground Monday, Mar. 7.

According to a post by the school, a bomb threat was called into the school Monday, Feb. 28. OCSO said the threat was not credible and the school followed district protocol.

“Please know that our school property is closed after hours. No one should be on campus utilizing our playground or basketball goals over the weekend. Thank you to those who have reached out expressing concern.” Bluewater Elementary School

The school believes the two incidents are unrelated.

WKRG News 5 reached out to the Okaloosa County School District and OCSO for more information.