CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council voted unanimously Monday night to deny an annexation for Airport Road that would clear a pathway for a new apartment development.

The Grand Reserve LLC developing group had plans to propose a 192-unit apartment complex at Airport Rd and Houston Ln. The developer representing the project said Monday night the current economy is making traditional homeownership nearly impossible for young families.

The Grand Reserve Columbus Presentation

“We’re finding that these apartment homes tend to be the new starter home,” said the developer. “You see homes starting at $350-400,000 dollars and families just can’t afford it so this is a good quality option for them, I think North Crestview is a great location for this.”

Ordinance 1837 aimed to transform the property at 2909 Airport Rd. into a mixed-use zone in the city limits allowing for multi-family use in the heavy residential neighborhood.

A major factor in the city’s denial is the need for utility infrastructure on Airport Rd. Currently, land in that area is not being served by the Austin Water Co., Crestview resident’s water supplier. The apartment complex project would require funds from the city’s budget to install the needed infrastructure to support Austin Water and utilities to the Northeast region of the city limits. The developer did mention an interest in sharing those needed costs.

Residents spoke Monday night regarding the change of lifestyle and the impact the complex could have on the Northeast community.

“These apartments would be looking down into the backyard where my kids play,” said Jessica Bader. “Right now it’s kind of a wooded area, secluded next to a single-family home. Kind of what we bargained for when we first bought the home.”

“This is something that would come in and there is no infrastructure for it, we already have flooding on Houston Lane and that has to be addressed by the County,” said Sherry Cyrus.

The council voted no to the rezoning ordinance on its first reading.

The land however is technically in Okaloosa County jurisdiction, meaning the developers can get rezoning permission from the Board of County Commissioners to then move forward with the project.

Residents said Monday night they are prepared to speak against this project at the Council meetings as well. WKRG News 5 had no word from the developers on potential applications or the next steps.