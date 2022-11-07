DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin City Council voted unanimously Monday night to extend a suspension on livery vessels for another 6-months.

The moratorium put in place in 2019 prevents all current livery vessel businesses from adding new boats to their fleet if operating out of the harbor. The ordinance was passed with the motion to conduct a full harbor capacity study on boat traffic and environmental impacts the felt has on the harbor.

Livery vessels are defined as temporary rental vessels. In January of 2023, SB 606 will take effect changing the wording and rules on livery vessels.

Defines “livery” as a person who offers a vessel for use by another in exchange for any

type of consideration when such person does not also provide the lessee or renter with a

captain, a crew, or any type of staff or personnel to operate, oversee, maintain or manage

the vessel. Florida SB 606

Under the ordinance, starting businesses can transfer current boats from an existing company, but new boats are prohibited.

The moratorium was requested by Mayor Gary Jarvis in Oct. to become permanent. Council members approved reviewing an ordinance to extend the suspension until June 2023 when the harbor capacity study is complete and the new law takes effect.

United States Army Corps of Engineers released preliminary harbor study results to the council in Oct.

Average Daily Entry/Exits to Destin Harbor:

Fishing Charter Tour Charter Livery Pontoon Personal Pontoon Personal Vessel Sailboat Jet-Ski Non-motor Craft Total Average Holiday Weekend 61 234 470 191 833 8 388 19 2,204 Regular Weekend 74 340 587 124 531 9 404 22 2,091 Weekday 97 282 466 124 252 11 294 14 1,540 Preliminary Study numbers released on Oct. 3 from USACE

Any decisions to make the moratorium permanent will likely take place in April 2023 when the council can fully review the USACE study data.

The city started the livery vessel permitting discussion in 2017.