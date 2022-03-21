NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Eglin Wildland Support Module has announced they will be conducting a controlled burn Monday, March 21, in Okaloosa County near Niceville.

The prescribed fire will burn in the area of Range Road 234, 685, power line, and Turtle Creek for ecological restoration. The burn will cover about 922 acres in these areas. EWSM says the fire will be on the Western portion of the reservation. Winds are expected to be out of the Southeast with a mixing height of 3800 feet.

EWSM says smoke impacts should be at a minimum in the surrounding sensitive area of the fire.