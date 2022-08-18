NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — U.S. House Representative Matt Gaetz addressed the rising group of women protesting his actions and his presence in Northwest Florida as a timely election move. The Women against Gaetz said they want the congressman’s duties to be suspended until the outcome of a Department of Justice investigation involving sexual acts with a minor.

“Well, there’s only one reason you’re seeing that now, and it’s because there’s an election on Tuesday, Aug. 23rd, and so you see a lot of the political tensions in flames,” said Gaetz.

The women protested for the congressman to be kept away from minors and held a press conference before ‘Academy Night’ Tuesday at Niceville High school. WKRG News 5 caught up with the congressman at the event.

“You’re talking about allegations that have been debunked, disproven, and the only legal action that has resulted is that the person spreading lies about me pled guilty to a criminal shakedown that hasn’t distracted me from my work in the Congress,” said Gaetz. “It certainly got some folks on the political left but here we’re working to ensure that students and families with an interest in military service have the information, the deadlines, and all the things they need to know to be great candidates.”

The social media sparked movement went from a few hundred to tens of thousands of followers in days.

“More than 1,000 NW Floridians have come to our campaign rallies and events to show support for my candidacy. And what you’ve seen are 10s of people showing up to protest me,” said Gaetz “So I always stand for my performance review with the voters. I have an election on Tuesday, August 23rd. And I think the outcome of that election will speak a lot about where the values of Northwest Florida are.”

The primary election is set for August 23 for the U.S. House Representative race. Early voting ends on August 20.

For more information on Women against Matt Gaetz, visit their Facebook page.