FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach police cleared out eight make-shift campsites near the Santa Rosa Sound in March of 2022.

‘Operation Roust’: Fort Walton police attempt to relocate homeless

Erase the Trace, a nonprofit in Okaloosa County said the mess left behind needs to be cleared as well.

Along with the city and FWBPD, Erase the Trace is hosting a community clean-up on April 23.

Clean-up details:

April 23

Start time 8 A.m.

Meeting location: Intersection of Hollywood and Robinwood

Behind the St. Mary campus

“So Community we invite you not to the beach but Into the Woods. We invite you to take part in a different kind of cleanup and experience a different side of Okaloosa.” Erase The Trace

Donuts, Pizza and snacks will be provided. Sponsors are providing door prizes and a for the most unique find on the campsites.

“As unfortunate of a situation this is, it’s also a perfect opportunity for different organizations, individuals and all walks of life to come together for one common purpose, to keep Okaloosa beautiful.” Erase the Trace

The land behind St. Mary’s contains trails, campsites and a trash flow marked out by Erase the Trace.

To sign up for the event, mark ‘going’ on the event page.