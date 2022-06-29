EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — The 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base welcomes a new commander on the last day of June.

Brigadier General Scott Cain has served as Eglin for a three-year tenure. He will now work at the Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

Cain said the base battled unforeseen opponents in his time at Eglin Air Force base. The first being COVID-19. Cain said the base’s response team handled it the best way possible.

“There is no playbook and the previous plans did not fit into the virus that was attacking us,” said Cain. “We had to get creative and make decisions that may not be perfect, then refine those choices as we moved forward.”

Another change in the base’s culture was the establishment of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility office following the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

“I feel the creation of that office will perhaps be the most significant long-standing accomplishment of my time here,” said Cain.

With final remarks to Eglin, Cain said his message to leave behind is the stay safe and stay connected.

“There are similarities in everything we do as a military installation and there’s always risk management involved. We have to protect and preserve our force and make good decisions,” said Cain. “So ‘stay safe’ contains a lot of meaning, not just in the pandemic, but it’s fundamental in everything we do here.”

“Staying connected means getting that culture and traditions back and keeping them vibrant and alive,” said Cain.

Change of Command ceremony

The change of command ceremony will be held Thursday, June 30 at Elgin Air Force Base. WKRG News 5 will be there to provide coverage.

Many ceremonies take place leading to the big event on June 30. Cain took a ride in an F-16 on June 21 marking his last flight with the base.

Cain has a history with the Air Force dating back to 1995 before serving as an F-16 pilot.