NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A $2 million dollar grant is funding an expansion for the Collegiate High School at Northwest Florida State College.

The public charter on campus in Niceville will be accepting 9th graders for the first time. The grant from Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education will also create a new degree track.

The new degree track will enable students to earn an Associate in Science in Computer Information Technology or an Associate in Science in Engineering Technology while simultaneously earning their high school diploma. Northwest Florida State College





A signing ceremony for the grant and expansion will be held Tuesday, March 1 on campus. Dr. Devin Stephenson, President of Northwest Florida State College, and Dr. Marcus Chambers, Superintendent of Okaloosa County Schools will be there.

Address:

Northwest Florida State College

100 College Blvd, Niceville, FL 32578

More about the Collegiate High School:

The Collegiate High School is a public charter school located on NWFSC’s Niceville campus and is free to students. The high school is a designated Florida School of Excellence and routinely ranks among the best high schools in Florida.