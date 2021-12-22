Cold weather shelters opening in Crestview, Fort Walton Beach

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners is opening two cold weather shelters Wednesday, Dec. 22 in Crestview and Fort Walton Beach.

The board of County Commissioners were originally opening the Crestview shelter for Wednesday, but have now decided to open both since temperatures are expected to drop below 40 degrees tonight in Okaloosa county.

Crestview Area Shelter for the homeless opens at 6 p.m. tonight. The shelter is at 120 Duggan Ave. in Crestview. For more information, residents can call the shelter at 850-398-5670 and visit their website by clicking here.

One Hopeful Place opens at 4 p.m. tonight. The shelter is at 1564 Percy L Coleman Rd. in Fort Walton Beach. For more information, residents can call the shelter at 850-586-7879 and visit their website by clicking here.

One Hopeful Place is offering shuttle services that started at 4 p.m. The shuttle is picking up residents at 205 Shell Ave. in Fort Walton Beach.