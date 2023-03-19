OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners has announced the opening of a cold weather shelter for Sunday night. The temperature in the Okaloosa County area is expected to be below-freezing Sunday night and into Monday morning.

One Hopeful Place will be opening Sunday night to those who need somewhere to stay in the colder weather. A bus will pick up people at the Bridgeway Center on Shell Avenue at 3:15 p.m. Sunday. The second pick up will also happen at Bridgeway Center at 4 p.m.

People who stay at One Hopeful Place Sunday night will be dropped back off on Shell Avenue Monday at 8 a.m.