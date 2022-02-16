NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coastal Conservation Association Florida is restocking the redfish population in Okaloosa County thanks to a private donation. The CCA Florida will start the restock initiative in the Choctawhatchee Bay.

The CCA Florida says because of a private donation of $25,000 the Coastal Resource Team of the Okaloosa County Tourist Development Department, Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism will assist with the transportation of 10,000 juvenile redfish sized between four and eight inches.

The release of the redfish will take place from the shore at Fred Gannon Rocky Bayou in Niceville. CCA Florida said the public is invited to the conservation event which will begin at Noon on Tuesday, March 29. Anyone wishing to partake in actually releasing the redfish is asked to wear athletic clothes and water shoes.