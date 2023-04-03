FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Fort Walton Beach held a swear-in ceremony for the four new city council members Saturday, Apr. 1.

Gloria DeBerry, Bryce Jeter, Larry Patrick and Payne Walker were sworn in by Judge Jonathan Schlechter at the council chambers.

The new members replace Mike Holmes, MG Moran, Nathan Kelley and Kirby Locklear. The outgoing members lost the March 14 election with a record number of 13 candidates running for the open seats.

On Tuesday, March 28, Mayor Dick Rynearson honored the four outgoing members with a piece of the Brooks Bridge and a plaque.

Each outgoing member shared thoughts on their time on the council.

Mike Holmes

As he reflected on his time on the city council, Holmes said that one of the things that impressed him was the city staff.

“The city employees always step up; they’re always so cordial; they genuinely love what they do,” said Holmes. “They’re the ones that make the city shine and flourish.”

MG Moran

During his tenure, he worked with the city on the growth and revitalization of the Downtown District, the Commerce and Technology Park, enhancements to the Fort Walton Landing, and the “around the mound” re-alignment of U.S. Highway 98.

In his time on the city council, Moran has voted on huge projects that affect the entire city, but he said it’s the interactions with the city’s residents that he’ll take with him as he leaves.

Nathan Kelley

Kelley said he is most proud of helping move the “around the mound” concept closer to reality.

“They’ve been talking about around the mound’ since the 1970s as a partial solution to improve the walkability of downtown Fort Walton Beach. We went from not on FDOT’s radar to number four on the priority list for around the mound. It’s going to be a game changer for downtown.”

Kirby Locklear

“We were able to bring the fire department back up from post-recession decline and get them the latest equipment. And we were able to get the police department the resources they need, and now they are accredited. I’m very proud of that. Continue to look forward. I love this city, I want to see it continue, I want to see it grow and I want it to be a place where my grandchildren will want to stay.”