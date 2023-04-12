FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The city council voted four to three to name Jeff Peters as the new city manager.

Peters previously served as the director of the Parks and Recreation Department for the last 17 years and stepped into the role of Acting City Manager five months ago after the departure of Michael Beedie, the former city manager.

The selection process for city manager came down to three finalists, Peters, Dale Martin and Matthew Coppler.

The newly elected city council members were split on the decision for Peters.

Coming up for the city is two public meetings: