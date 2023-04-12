DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Following a 12-part recommendation by the US Army Corps of Engineers to improve the Destin Harbor conditions and issues of overcrowding, the City of Destin is looking at options.

A presentation on Monday, Apr. 10 showed capacity was exceeded in most of the Destin Harbor and surrounding waterways.

The city established a harbor capacity study committee to review the USACE results and bring options back to the city council for consideration.

Public Information Manager Tamara Young sent the following answers to WKRG News 5 questions:

Which, if any of the 12 recommendations will be reviewed to bring before the city council?

“The entire Harbor Carrying Capacity Study Final Report, including all of the 12 recommendations made by the Army Corp, will be brought before the City Council for discussion at multiple upcoming public meetings, including a public workshop to be held on Thursday, May 4th at 5:30 p.m.” Public Information Manager Tamara Young

What are the next steps for the committee?

“The Committee will meet again in late April or early May and are expected to make recommendations to the City Council.” Public Information Manager Tamara Young

What are the overall thoughts on the study results or any clarification they asked for at the end of the presentation?”