City of Destin names IT director employee of the year

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — After just two years of contribution to the city, Destin City Council presented Matthew Pace with the Employee of the Year award.

Pace was promoted to IT Director after he began working in the city manager’s office in 2019. The city says Pace was instrumental in transforming the information technology system.

The following was sent in a release by the city:

City co-workers wrote the following things about Mr. Pace:

• Has a desire for success for his department and the city as a whole.

• Highly educated yet humble.

• Works 24/7 always maintaining a spirit of teamwork.

• Spearheaded COMPASS project making the city more efficient and transparent.

The recipient of the Employee of the Year award receives a cash certificate, an etched plaque, and a reserved

parking space for the year ahead.