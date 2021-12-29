City of Crestview to take over animal control services

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview announced Dec. 29 the city will not renew its contract with Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) next year.

The City of Crestview will provide animal control resources starting Jan. 1, 2022.

The City decided not to renew their contract after they were presented with a “90-day contract ultimatum,” according to a news release.

City Manager Tim Bolduc released a statement regarding the decision to not renew for 2022:

“We don’t feel that PAWS is serving our citizens at the level they deserve. Between their withdrawal from the North Okaloosa shelter in Laurel Hill and their lack of response in helping deal with feral cats, they are asking us to pay for services that aren’t available.” Tim Bolduc, Manager for City of Crestview

The City of Crestview is not accepting animal drop-offs and is only providing emergency animal control services.

Residents can contact emergency animal control by calling 850-682-2055.

The transitional period is expected to last about 60 days so the City can hire animal control officers and update the animal housing facility.