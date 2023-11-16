CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview is investigating after several ducks were found dead at a local park.

Right now, there is restricted access to both ponds at Twin Hills Park while the investigation continues. The city is asking residents to not fish or interact with wildlife there and not to feed any animals at the park.

For years, people have gathered at the park to watch the ducks, geese, turtles and other wildlife.

