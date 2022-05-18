FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a citizen complaint and a Crime Stoppers tip helped OCSO to locate a Florida man they say was trafficking narcotics from his home on Vermont Avenue.

OCSO said Eugene Bradley, 34, had 10 grams of methamphetamine, a gram of fentanyl, 27 grams of cocaine, and 48 grams of marijuana following a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon. Bradley is being charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eugene Bradley

drugs confiscated from Bradley’s residence