DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — When the public parking lots filled up during the Destin Seafood Festival, the parking lot at St. Andrew’s By-the-Sea was making money and more space for visitors.

The church offered a day spot for $10 for Oct. 7-9. In total, they raised $8,363.00. The church parking sat next to the City of Destin Public Parking lot at the corner of Marler St. and Mountain Dr.

Reverend James J. Popham said they will be using the money for a number of projects.

“Our vestry will decide how the funds will be allocated, but traditionally some goes to our operating expenses and some to our Blue Door ministry to the homeless and needy in Destin,” said Rev. Popham.

Blue Door Ministry offers food, showers, and resources for homeless and needy families in Northwest Florida. Rev. Popham said they have seen an increase in people and cost in 2022.

“The number of Blue Door clients has increased considerably over the summer, and inflation has upped the cost of our food and supplies,” said Rev. Popham.

At the entrance to the paid church parking lot sits Harvest House, a non-profit food and donation station helping those in need. The church staff said the money will not go to Harvest House as they are a separate organization.