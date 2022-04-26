FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Choctaw High School went under a brief lockdown around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. The lockdown occurred because of an active fire alarm. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the high school.

When OCSO investigated they discovered an 18-year-old student had pulled the alarm. The student told OCSO deputies that he pulled the alarm as a joke. The student was charged with disturbing the peace by interfering with school functions and false alarms of fires.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office cleared the scene and the lockdown was ended. OCSO confirmed the incident occurred happened through a Facebook post. OCSO did not release the student’s name.