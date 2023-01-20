DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A medical helicopter was flown in Friday morning after a crash on Emerald Coast Parkway by Matthews Boulevard.

Around 11:30 am., Destin Fire Rescue said Okaloosa Medflight took a child to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment after the collision. An adult was taken by ambulance to HCA Destin-Fort Walton Beach Hospital. Both are listed to be critical trauma patients.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies shut traffic down to one lane Westbound and created a detour with Commons Dr. around the crash.

The cause of the crash or details has not been released.

On Thursday night, one person was killed in a crash in front of Legacy on the Bay Apartments on the Emerald Coast Parkway.