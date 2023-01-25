CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Chief Correctional Officer Nolan S. Weeks III with the Okaloosa Co. Jail issued a statement on recent inmate deaths at the Crestview location.

“I am deeply saddened by the recent inmate deaths that have occurred within our

facility. I assure the community that we take these incidents very seriously and follow proper

protocol in investigating any and all inmate-related deaths.

“In accordance with proper protocol, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office immediately conducts

an independent investigation into the facts surrounding any inmate death. These types of

investigations include, but are not limited to, medical issues, narcotics overdoses, suicides,

accidental deaths, or any other incident that may cause a death. We understand that death

investigations can remain in an open status for an extended period of time due to the waiting

period for autopsy and toxicology results from the Medical Examiner’s Office. It is also important

to remember that we are bound by strict HIPAA privacy laws that restrict the dissemination of a

person’s medical information. This type of information would be included in any death related to

medical issues.

“We would like to assure our community that we are taking appropriate measures within our

corrections and medical staff to advance internal oversight in medical evaluations. Our

Correctional Officers are highly trained and truly care about keeping Okaloosa County safe. Our

officers and medical staff work extremely hard to maintain our department’s state accreditation

status as an Excelsior Agency, and our medical and mental health department is nationally

accredited through the National Commission on Correctional Health Care.

“In addition to the investigations being conducted, we continue to take and intensify steps to ensure the jail is a safe environment for all inmates and staff. These include regular staff training,

implementing new safety protocols, and conducting regular facility and inmate inspections.

We understand the importance of transparency and quality in these investigations, and we have

faith in the abilities of the Sheriff’s investigators to conduct thorough investigations and bring

forward accurate findings.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have passed away and assure them that we are doing everything in our power to ensure the safety and well-being of all inmates and staff within our facility.”

Nolan S. Weeks III, Okaloosa Co. Chief Correctional Officer