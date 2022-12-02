DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The 36th annual Destin Christmas Tree lighting brought a large crowd to the community center on Stahlman Ave. Thursday night.

Kids from Noah’s Arc pre-school, Destin Elementary School Choir and the Destin Middle School Cheerleaders performed holiday favorites for the crowd.

Newly elected mayor Bobby Wagner gave a speech thanking those in attendance.

Founding family member Cyron marler told stories of old traditions for Christmas in Destin. Marler said they used to come together to get every kid in town a gift. Now that gifts are plenty in today’s society, he asks everyone to give to local charities and give to those that are in need this season.

Watch video footage from the event above.