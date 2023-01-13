SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa Star Charity foundation along with Dewey Destin’s Seafood Restaurant is hosting a fish fry to help the family of Cpl. Ray Hamilton.

Hamilton was shot and killed on Dec. 24 during a domestic violence-related scene in Fort Walton beach.

Fish Fry Details:

Sunday, Jan. 22

OCSO Headquarters in Shalimar 1250 North Eglin Pkwy. Shalimar

Starts at 12 p.m. and will go on until food runs out.

$10 plate

All proceeds will go to the Okaloosa Star Charity and be dispersed to Cpl. Hamilton’s wife and family.

“I humbly encourage all members of our Okaloosa community to participate in this event. 100% of the proceeds will go to benefit Cpl. Hamilton’s family,” said Dewey Parker Destin. “We don’t know how many people will show, but we’ll be coming with a lot of food and will serve to-go plates of fried seafood from 12pm until we run out. We hope to see everyone there.”