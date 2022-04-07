DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Several beach cleanups will be held April 23 in Okaloosa County covering Fort Walton Beach, Destin and Miramar Beach.

The Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners will host an Earth Day Beach Cleanup. Residents are encouraged to register to participate in contests, a breakfast event and receive a free t-shirt. The areas that will be cleaned up include:

Fort Walton Beach

The Boardwalk/Newman C. Brakin at 1450 Miracle Strip Parkway. A post-cleanup breakfast will be held at The Crab Trap at Okaloosa Island.

Destin

Paddle and Beach Cleanup at Norriego Point (The cleanup will be held at 1 Gulf Shore Drive)

Mattie Kelly Park & Joe’s Bayou at 825 Beach Drive

Henderson Beach State Park at 17000 Emerald Coast Parkway

The Crab Trap/James Lee Parl at 3500 Scenic Highway 98

A post-cleanup breakfast will be held at The Crab Trap in Destin.

Miramar Beach

The Surf Hut at 551 Scenic Gulf Drive. A post-cleanup breakfast will be held at The Surf Hut in Miramar Beach.

The cleanup will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Residents are encouraged to bring their own bucket, mesh bag, reusable gloves and trash pickers. Residents can register by scanning the QR code on the event flyer. The flyer can be found by clicking the link here.