CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A close call caught on camera as a crossing guard saves a girl from being hit by a distracted driver.

The crossing guard said it happened Wednesday morning at this intersection of highway 85 and Long Drive. A ten-year-old girl on a bicycle and the crossing guard herself just inches from being hit by a speeding truck.

In the surveillance footage from a nearby business, you can see both crossing guards are out with stop signs in hand. The girl starts to pedal across when MacKenzie Holliday quickly jumps into action and grabs the girl, right before the truck comes speeding through.

WATCH THE SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE BELOW:

“I realized I had to grab her and get her out of the way and make her stop. Becausse if she had kept moving for two more seconds, she would’ve be gone.” Mackenzie Holliday, Crestview Crossing Guard

The crosswalk sits just yards behind the flashing school zone sign. Holliday said Wednesday was her one-month anniversary on the job.

“I’ve never seen anyting like that and neither has the other cross guard that I work with. So that was a first for both of us. We have never had someone run the crosswalk like that especially with a child coming through.” Mackenzie Holliday, Crestview Crossing Guard

The girl was ok and made it to school safely. Holliday said she was shaken up but has used the crosswalk since.



Even new to the job, Holliday said distracted drivers on Highway 85 are a problem.

“I really wish more drivers would pay attention to the road. Especially not looking at their phones. That is the biggest issue we see every morning is people looking at their phones. Especially coming through crosswalk areas with school children. It’s very dangerous.” Mackenzie Holliday, Crestview Crossing Guard

Crestview Police have identified the truck from that video. Other people in the area say the busy intersection needs a stoplight or a better crosswalk. Not just for the kids but for other people that walk in Crestview.