Caught on Camera: Couple steals from bait and tackle store

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Employees of multi-decade business Gulf Breeze Bait and Tackle say hundreds of dollars in goods were stolen from the store over the weekend.

One store manager reviewing surveillance footage says a couple stole knives, hats, pliers, and more Sunday afternoon.

The store says the couple came in and walked separate ways. The man makes a small purchase while the woman puts items in her purse. In one frame of the footage, you can see the woman opening a box in the store.

Employees have told Gulf Breeze Police Department about the theft. If you have any information about the two people seen in the pictures below call 850-934-5121.

The store says they have seen behavior like this before around the holiday shopping season. A couple will come in, separate, and take pictures of potential items to steal.

Gulf Breeze Bait & Tackle.

Gulf Breeze Police Department.