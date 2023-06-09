OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview woman is charged with grand theft and elderly exploitation after allegedly moving more than $10,000 into her personal bank account from a 79-year-old she was “supposed to be helping,” according to a release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Rhonda Spence Cain, 62, used the money for her “own personal gain, not for the benefit of the 79-year-old victim.” The 79-year-old lives in an assisted living facility, according to the release.

Deputies said Cain had a durable power of attorney to help the victim with basic purchases, but the victim told investigators Cain did not have permission to move cash. In total, Cain allegedly moved $13,900 into her own account.

Cain’s power of attorney was voided by the victim once she found out about the transferred funds, according to the release.