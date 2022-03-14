FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A caregiver at a facility in Fort Walton Beach has been accused of failing to take care of for a patient which led to her death.

Tocara Richardson, 39, is charged with neglect of a disabled adult resulting in great bodily harm.

Richardson was responsible for the care of the patient with Down Syndrome who had been a resident at the facility since 2017.

The victim’s care plan dictates visual checks of her well being every 30 minutes. Richardson failed to perform five required visual checks of the victim on December 5, 2021, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was found that night unresponsive on the floor with veins bulging from her head, foam around her mouth, vomit on her person and redness in her face, according to the arrest report.

According to interviews between the sheriff’s office and staff members, Richardson understood the requirements for the patients and received training to ensure she understood all requirements of the victim’s care plan.

Richardson was booked and released from the Okaloosa County Jail.